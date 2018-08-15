Rolling Stone
Quavo’s Video for ‘Lamb Talk’ Features Many Lamborghinis, as the Prophecy Foretold

One-third of the Migos adds a visual to surprise solo track

Following his surprise release of three tracks last Friday, Migos’ Quavo dropped the visuals for one of the songs — “Lamb Talk” — on Wednesday. As the title suggests, its 3-minute running time is dominated by a convoy of Lamborghinis, all filing through the streets of Atlanta (and, at the 1:15 mark, the Lambos appear to drive by Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a blurred-out Mercedes logo). Quavo co-directed the clip alongside Keemotion, and fellow Migos Offset and their Quality Control labelmates Lil Baby and Yung Miami of the duo City Girls all make cameo appearances.

Quavo released “Lamb Talk” last week alongside the Auto-Tune-laden “Bubble Gum” and “Workin Me,” a bouncy track about being at the mercy of the woman he’s dating.

The releases come as the Quavo and the Migos join Drake on his Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour, which kicked off its first date this week and will run through November. The tour was initially set to begin in Salt Lake City at the end of July, but was delayed (and had many of its dates rescheduled) due to production difficulties

 

