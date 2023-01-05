Quavo Releases ‘Without You’ in Moving Tribute Song to Takeoff

Quavo shared “Without YOU” on Wednesday night, a tribute song to his nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1.

The black and white video shows Quavo sitting in a studio with his eyes closed and smoking while listening to the raw and heartfelt track.

“Out in the galaxy, up in the stars/Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars/See you in heaven, see you heaven/When I see you in heaven, I’ma be with my dog,” the Migos artist sings on the chorus.

In the song, he remembers the low and high points of their career that they celebrated together: “Remember them days we ain’t have our shit together?/On the Nawfside times was hard but them days was better.” Quavo also references their debut album, Only Built for Infinity Links, singing, “I wish I had a time machine/Just so you take a ride with me/I miss just how you smile at me/Unc & Phew until infinity.”

The new tribute was shared to Quavo’s socials with the brief message, “Long Live Take Infinity.” In a longer post following Takeoff’s public memorial in November, the 31-year-old rapper also wrote a letter addressed to his late nephew.

Addressed to “Take,” Quavo remembered their unbreakable bond: “It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team.” Trending Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate' Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination Gloria Trevi Sex Cult Claims Revived in New Lawsuit McCarthy Keeps Taking Ls Despite Nod From Trump Waffle House Warrior Dines at Scene of Viral Fight, Reveals Her Favorite Order

The third member of Migos, Offset, once shared what made Takeoff so special in an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2018. “He is outspoken with the people he fuck with, he love, but he quiet to everyone else. He analyzes a lot, that’s why I think his raps be so strong,” Offset said. “Takeoff got some strong shit. He’s just powerful.”