Watch Quavo Travel the World in New ‘Virgil’ Video

Quavo hits the road, takes to the skies, sails the seas and pretty much employs all modes of transportation in his new video for “Virgil.” The DJ Durel-produced track appears on the recently released Control the Streets, Volume 2 compilation from Atlanta-based label Quality Control.

The new visual finds a bejeweled Quavo smoking and traveling the world via private jet, limo, on a boat and via bicycle and features scenic footage ranging from chilling poolside to hanging in the Netherlands. A serene flute melody ushers in the track as the Migos rapper delivers his laidback rhymes. “I can’t get down/I gotta get up/Yeah, I’m in the pothole, whippin’ a knot ho,” he raps on the hook. “Make ’em go eat it up/Straight out the basement whippin’ Picasso/Young nigga heating up.”

“Virgil” follows the previously released videos for compilation tracks by Lil Baby and DaBaby (“Baby“) and Migos’ “Frosted Flakes.” The 36-song collection also includes songs from Young Thug, French Montana, Gucci Mane and Travis Scott, among others. The label’s flagship compilation, Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 1, dropped in 2017.

Migos will headline the 2019 Rolling Loud Bay Area festival on September 29th alongside Lil Uzi Vert at Oakland Coliseum Grounds in Oakland, California.