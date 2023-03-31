Quavo Protects His Emotions in New ‘Honey Bun’ Single

Four months after Takeoff’s untimely death, his uncle and Migos groupmate Quavo are continuing to honor the late star. On Friday, the rapper released the song “Honey Bun,” dedicated to Takeoff.

A video accompanied the new song and features Quavo rapping from inside a vault filled with money and paperwork. “How can I come outside without no mask on?/They want to see my emotions,” raps the artist while wearing a black mask covering half his face. “I ain’t smiling at all I bought a bulletproof Humvee it can take down a wall.”

Quavo announced the single on Monday, with a black-and-white photo of himself posing in front of a jeep. He captioned the post “Honey Bun” with the hashtag “#ForTake.” And on Thursday, he shared a video with a dramatic backdrop of the two rappers smoking a blunt onstage. “Rocket 🚀 Power,” he wrote in the caption, referring to the musician’s stage name.

This is the third time the rapper has paid tribute to Takeoff in his music. He released the single “Greatness” in late February. “I couldn’t do it without the greatest group in the world,” he sang while holding up a chain of all three Migos members. “I can’t do it without the greatest nephew in the world, greatness.”

He also released the song “Without You” in January. In the track, he remembers the low and high points of their career together: “Remember them days we ain’t have our shit together?/On the Nawfside times was hard but them days was better.” He also performed the track onstage at the Grammys alongside Maverick City Music.

Quavo’s new single comes after Offset, the third Migos member, teased a new track with a verse from Takeoff and Icewear Vezzo. Trending Fox News Panics Over Trump Indictment Watch Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon Revise the Rolling Stones' 'Paint It, Black' Trump Indicted Tech Leaders Sign Open Letter Calling for Pause on AI Development

Takeoff — real name Kirsnik Khari Ball — was shot and killed on Nov. 1, 2022 at a bowling alley in Houston. The suspect in the rapper’s killing, Patrick Clark, was arrested in December and pleaded not guilty to a murder charge. In early January, Clark was released on $1 million bond. Just weeks prior, Quavo and Takeoff had dropped their album Only Built for Infinity Links with songs like “Hotel Lobby” and “To the Bone.”

akeoff began rapping with Quavo and Offset (his uncle and cousin, respectively) in 2008 under the name Polo Club. They eventually changed their moniker to Migos, and in 2016, they became arguably the biggest rap group in the world thanks to their Number One hit, “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.