Watch Quavo Join Toosii for Performance of ‘Hotel Lobby’ at Atlanta Concert

Quavo stopped by Toosii’s concert in Atlanta last night to join the rapper for a rendition of “Hotel Lobby.” The sold-out show, at Atlanta’s The Tabernacle, also featured special guests Rob49, Jacquees, and Hunxho.

“Hotel Lobby” comes off Quavo and Takeoff’s 2022 LP Only Built for Infinity Links. When the track was released last May, the pair’s Migos bandmate Offset was notably absent. Due to Takeoff’s murder last year, Quavo hasn’t had many opportunities to perform the song live, making last night’s rendition especially poignant.

Toosii is currently on tour in support of his debut album, Naujour, which dropped in June. The album features his hit single, “Favorite Song.”

Quavo, meanwhile, is prepping for the release of his first album since Takeoff’s death, Rocket Power, due Aug. 4. The rapper announced the LP will feature a few previously unreleased verses of Takeoff’s, but he limited the inclusion of Takeoff’s verses because a posthumous album from the innovative MC is on the way. “I want to keep his stuff very, very, very sacred right now,” Quavo noted in an interview posted to his YouTube page.

“This Album Is Embodying All My Emotions,” Quavo explained in a statement around the album’s announcement. “Through the process of healing I’ve learned to turn tragedy into triumph. I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving. To my fans, thanks for being patient wit me and supporting Us. To my FAMILY, even when times get hard we kno our MAIN mission is to keep the Rocket name ALIVE.”

At the end of June, Quavo and Offset reunited for a joint tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards. In an Instagram Live video after the show, Offset spoke about pulling the performance together at the last minute and how rewarding it was: “It cleared my soul,” he said.