Quavo, Takeoff Reflect on Their Past on Single ‘Nothing Changed’

Quavo and Takeoff have dropped a new single, “Nothing Changed.” The reflective song is the latest single from their forthcoming collaborative album Only Built For Infinity Links, out Oct. 7.

The pair, members of Migos, began releasing music in tandem under their individual names, their first single “Hotel Lobby” arriving with the alternate title “Unc and Phew” in May. They recently released their second single, “Us vs. Them,” where Gucci Mane momentarily fills in the vacant third spot.

Over the summer, Quavo and Takeoff began pursuing a partnership with each other separately from their Migos third member, Offset. In an interview with podcast Rap Radar, Quavo confirmed that “the chemistry is the same, and the recording is the same,” adding, “We always normally record by ourselves because we’re so crazy on just dropping new shit on each other.”

“The chemistry has been there since day one,” Takeoff added of working with Quavo on separate projects. “We easily bounce off.”

Quavo and Takeoff seem to have an almost competitive understanding of each other as performers. “I feel like we make the best music in the studio together because even if we say a bad bar or a bar that don’t work, we’ll say it don’t work,” Quavo explained on Rap Radar. “But far as like, sitting in the studio and recording, I can’t wait to bring some new music to Takeoff.”

“Remember when I used to call you when I used to be doing something, I’d call you over the phone just to hear the song?” Takeoff added. “I don’t want to wait til I get to him. I just can’t wait, so I had to call him.”