Quavo and Takeoff Take the Field With Gucci Mane on New Track ‘Us Vs. Them’

“Us Vs. Them” is the second song Quavo and Takeoff have released this year without their third Migos cohort, Offset

Jon Blistein

MigosQuavo and Takeoff are taking on all challenges with a bit of help from Gucci Mane on their new song, “Us Vs. Them.”

Both the song and video lean pretty heavily into the theme of competition captured in the title. There is an abundance of sports references in Quavo’s verse in particular, no more wonderfully outrageous than the wild drug metaphor/old school basketball player combo of “You sniffed a bowl full of rice, then I’ma call you Glen” (a nod to former NBA all-star Glen Rice).

“Us Vs. Them” is the second song Quavo and Takeoff have released this year without their third Migos cohort, Offset. Back in May, the pair shared “Hotel Lobby” under their Unc and Phew monikers, and eventually dropped a video for the track that was inspired by the film adaptation of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Quavo and Takeoff’s new music together has stirred speculation about the future of Migos. In a recent GQ interview, Quavo said the trio was taking time to individually “establish themselves” and “their own body of work” so that they could stay together for the long haul. Earlier this week, it was announced that Migos would perform at the Pepsi National Battle of Bands event, though notably, only Quavo and Takeoff appeared in a promotional photo for the show on social media.

