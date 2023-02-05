Quavo Honors Takeoff With Poignant Performance of ‘Without You’ at 2023 Grammys

Quavo paid tribute to his late nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff with a special performance during the “In Memoriam” segment of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Joined by the Atlanta-based gospel group/worship collective Maverick City Music, Quavo performed his recent single, "Without You," which he released in early January as a tribute to Takeoff. He started his performance seated, wearing a mask covering one of his eyes. The members of Maverick City Music belted out the chorus from Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again" during the solemn performance. Quavo ended his emotional tribute to his nephew by holding up Takeoff's chain.

Quavo and Maverick City Music’s performance was one of three special breakouts during the Grammy’s “In Memoriam” segment. Kacey Musgraves performed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in honor of Loretta Lynn, while Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt came together to honor Chrstine McVie with a rendition of “Songbird.”

Takeoff — real name Kirsnik Khari Ball — was shot and killed early in the morning on Nov. 1, 2022 at a bowling alley in Houston. The suspect in the rapper’s killing, Patrick Clark, was arrested in December and has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge. In early January, Clark was released on $1 million bond.