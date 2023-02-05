fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Grammys 2023

Quavo Honors Takeoff With Poignant Performance of ‘Without You’ at 2023 Grammys

Migos rapper was joined by Atlanta gospel group Maverick City Music
Quavo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quavo paid tribute to his late nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff with a special performance during the “In Memoriam” segment of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Joined by the Atlanta-based gospel group/worship collective Maverick City Music, Quavo performed his recent single, “Without You,” which he released in early January as a tribute to Takeoff. He started his performance seated, wearing a mask covering one of his eyes. The members of Maverick City Music belted out the chorus from Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” during the solemn performance. Quavo ended his emotional tribute to his nephew by holding up Takeoff’s chain.

Trending

Quavo and Maverick City Music’s performance was one of three special breakouts during the Grammy’s “In Memoriam” segment. Kacey Musgraves performed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in honor of Loretta Lynn, while Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt came together to honor Chrstine McVie with a rendition of “Songbird.” 

Takeoff — real name Kirsnik Khari Ball — was shot and killed early in the morning on Nov. 1, 2022 at a bowling alley in Houston. The suspect in the rapper’s killing, Patrick Clark, was arrested in December and has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge. In early January, Clark was released on $1 million bond. 

Additional reporting by: .

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Eva Green ‘Humiliated’ After Private WhatsApp Messages ‘Exposed’ in Court

Gisele Bündchen Freed the Nipple in a Stunning Sheer Dress That Solidifies Her Place as the Ultimate Supermodel

DC Slate Unveiled: New Batman, Supergirl Movies, a Green Lantern TV Show, and More From James Gunn, Peter Safran

Georgia High School Student Facing Criminal Charges After Attacking Teacher

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad