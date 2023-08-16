Quavo Kickstarts Atlanta Braves Game and Previews Solo Album With Surprise Performance

Atlanta Braves fans have been spoiled this season. With 77 wins, the team is maintaining its top position in the National League East, which includes last night’s victory over the New York Yankees. The Braves haven’t really needed a ton of luck lately, but it couldn’t have hurt that Quavo got the audience amped up ahead of the game with a surprise performance that previewed music from his forthcoming solo album Rocket Power, out Friday.

“If you ready for the Braves let me get a ‘Yes sir!’” Quavo yelled out to the crowd. The rapper performed the currently unreleased “Who Wit Me,” which had previously only been heard in a few snippets shared on social media and during a pop-up event from the retailer Good Times Atlanta. “My nephew just told me he with it/ Even my sister just tole me they with it/ I’m sayin’, I’m sayin’ who with me,” he raps on the song, referencing his late nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff, who was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston last November.

“This Album Is Embodying All My Emotions,” Quavo shared when announcing Rocket Power, his first solo album since 2018’s Quavo Huncho. “Through the process of healing I’ve learned to turn tragedy into triumph. I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving. To my fans, thanks for being patient wit me and supporting Us. To my FAMILY, even when times get hard we kno our MAIN mission is to keep the Rocket name ALIVE.”

Takeoff's 2018 solo album was titled The Last Rocket. Last year, a few weeks before the Migos member was killed, Takeoff and Quavo released the collaborative studio album Only Built for Infinity Links. The record was part of their Migos off-shoot Unc & Phew, referencing their familial relationship.

“The world just know the three and it’s more to that, it’s more to breakdown than that, and it’s a good journey,” Quavo told Rolling Stone last year. “I feel like y’all need to see where the game finna go from here. And I think it’s the moon. So if you want to take this ride, put your seat seatbelt on, the rocket ship is gone.”