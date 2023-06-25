fbpixel
Quavo, Offset Perform Tribute to Takeoff at BET Awards

The surviving Migos members delivered “Hotel Lobby” and “Bad and Boujee” during surprise appearance
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Offset and Quavo perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Offset and Quavo perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

MigosQuavo and Offset delivered a surprise performance, their first since Takeoff was killed on Nov. 1, 2022, at the BET Awards on Sunday.

Held at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the pair launched the set with “Hotel Lobby,” the song released by Unc and Phew aka Quavo and Takeoff in May of last year (Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle and the song appeared on their collaborative album, Only Built for Infinity Links). Takeoff’s recorded voice filled the theater while dramatic white laser lights flooded the room and an unoccupied spotlight paid homage to him; the 28-year-old was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley last November. They also performed their megahit “Bad and Boujee” as they stood before a fiery backdrop featuring a photo of Takeoff reaching for the sky.

Last month, Offset shared in an interview that it is still too painful for him to discuss Takeoff. “It’s hard for me to talk about shit right now. I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this shit is hard,” Offset said. “That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That shit hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That shit feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

In January, Quavo released “Without You,” a homage to Takeoff, and also dedicated “Honey Bun,” which arrived in March, to his nephew.

Takeoff’s mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of the Houston venue where the rapper was shot. The alleged shooter was indicted last month.

