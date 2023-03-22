Quavo Delivers Delirious ‘Nonsense Karaoke’ Version of Lil Jon’s ‘Get Low’ on ‘That’s My Jam’

If you’ve ever wanted to know what an outrageously sanitized, slightly surreal version of Lil Jon’s “Get Low” might sound like, look no further than last night’s episode of Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show, That’s My Jam.

Quavo was among the guests on Tuesday's program and was tasked with a round of "nonsense karaoke," spinning a giant wheel and getting a goofed up version of the 2002 smash with the East Side Boyz and Ying Yang Twins. Obviously, all the new lyrics were silly, but let's be real, everyone just wants to know how they wrote around "Til all skeet-skeet motherfucker/Till all skeet-skeet, goddamn."

The first attempt had a few too many syllables, though Quavo cruised through clunky writing (“We all gotta retweet Chris Tucker/We all gotta retweet Jon Hamm”). The second attempt though was much cleaner, and arguably even stupider (in the good way): “I say oui oui to the Smuckers/I saw ah oui oui to the jam.”

Quavo’s appearance on That’s My Jam comes after a difficult few months for the rapper as he’s continued to mourn and honor to his late nephew and Migos bandmate, Takeoff. Back in February, he released a new song, “Greatness,” his second tribute to Takeoff following “Without You.” A few weeks before that, he helmed a section of the Grammy’s “In Memoriam” segment dedicated to Takeoff, taking the stage alongside the Atlanta gospel group, Maverick City Music.