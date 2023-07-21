Quavo to ‘Turn Tragedy Into Triumph’ on New Album ‘Rocket Power’

Quavo is aiming to “turn tragedy into triumph” with a new album, Rocket Power, set to arrive Aug. 4.

The Migos rapper announced the album with a 90-second trailer that finds him alone in a desert, watching a rocket ship launch while holding up his late bandmate Takeoff’s rocket ship chain. The song includes a bit of new music, with a chorus in which Quavo proclaims, “It’s all love, yeah it’s all love/I guess we got to be together in this small world.”

Rocket Power will be Quavo’s first album since Takeoff was shot and killed last November. The album’s title even appears to be a nod to what became Takeoff’s 2018 solo album, The Last Rocket.

A statement from Quavo accompanying the Rocket Power trailer alluded to the ways Takeoff’s death and its aftermath inspired the new LP. “This Album Is Embodying All My Emotions,” he said. “Through the process of healing I’ve learned to turn tragedy into triumph. I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving. To my fans, thanks for being patient wit me and supporting Us. To my FAMILY, even when times get hard we kno our MAIN mission is to keep the Rocket name ALIVE.”

Quavo has been steadily releasing music in the months since Takeoff’s death, starting with the tribute track “Without You” (which he later performed at the Grammys). Since then, he’s shared several other songs in Takeoff’s honor, including “Greatness” and “Honey Bun.” Earlier this month, he partnered with Future for a new song, “Turn Yo Clic Up.”

At the end of June, Quavo and Offset, the other surviving Migos member, reunited for a joint tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards. In an Instagram Live video after the show, Offset spoke about pulling the performance together at the last minute and how rewarding it was: “It cleared my soul,” he said.