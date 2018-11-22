Watch Quavo as Inspirational Basketball Coach in ‘How Bout That?’ Video

Quavo serves as an inspirational basketball coach in his Space Jam-inspired video for “How Bout That?” The song appears on his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho, which was released in October.

In the playful, Quavo and Kid Studio-directed clip, the Migos rapper/coach meets with his basketball team, who are deflated as they enter a locker room. Fueling them with “Quavo’s Secret Stuff” and holding a glowing basketball a la Space Jam, Quavo gets the squad back in gear and ready to tackle their opponents. “We All Stars,” he raps as a reminder.

During a press conference, the coach cleverly quips the team is going to celebrate with “Champagne Rosé” – a song from Quavo Huncho – and later he and his team celebrate their victory by turning the court and the locker room into a dance club.

Earlier this month, Migos appeared on The Late Late Show‘s “Carpool Karaoke.” Following the release of Quavo’s Quavo Huncho, fellow Migos member Takeoff unveiled his solo album, The Last Rocket.