Light of Mine

Quavo Lights Up the Sky for Takeoff in New ‘Hold Me’ Music Video

Track appears on the Migos rapper's new solo album, Rocket Power
quavo at a rocket power listening party in new york city
Quavo at a listening party for his album 'Rocket Power' in New York City. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Quavo gathers with family, friends, and fans to celebrate the life of his late Migos bandmate Takeoff in the new music video for “Hold Me.”

The video largely features scenes from a memorial gathering in Atlanta, where Quavo and co. — all wearing shirts emblazoned with Takeoff’s face — reminisce and set off sky lanterns. In the second half, Quavo hops over the Atlantic and lands in Paris, where he meets fans, shows off some new merch, and performs for a massive crowd.

“Hold Me” appears on Quavo’s new album, Rocket Power, which arrived last Friday, Aug. 18. The LP marks the musician’s first since Takeoff’s death last year and is, in many ways, a tribute to his late bandmate and nephew. The album even features a pair of verses from Takeoff on “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Begins.”

Prior to releasing Rocket Power, Quavo explained why he limited the inclusion of unreleased Takeoff verses on his own album. “I want to keep his stuff very, very, very sacred right now,” Quavo said before noting that there was a trove of unreleased Takeoff material waiting to be shared. Quavo even suggested Takeoff’s posthumous output might rival the massive amounts of Tupac music released after his death, estimating there might be roughly 1,000 unreleased Takeoff tracks floating around. 

Further teasing the unreleased material, Quavo added: “Something about Take’s verses right now is just like so ahead of his time. Every time, it’s like he just did it.”

