Quavo Honors Takeoff’s ‘Greatness’ On New Track

Quavo released “Greatness” on Wednesday night, dedicating the new song to his late nephew and Migos member Takeoff.

The Atlanta artist shared the official cover art on social media hours before it’s release and captioned the image, “Countdown To Greatness! #ForTake🚀.” The track follows his first tribute song to Takeoff, “Without You,” an emotional and heartfelt track released in January that recounts the low and high points of their journey together.

In the video for “Greatness,” Quavo sits among a backdrop of cars and jewelry, while rapping that he would “give away all this shit just to see my dawg just one more time.”

"Tryin' to move forward, but I don't got all the answers," he raps. "But I know I can't look backwards, that's dangerous/ I had to go read the bible and take a few pages."

“I couldn’t do it without the greatest group in the world,” he continues while holding up a chain of all three Migos members. “I can’t do it without the greatest nephew in the world, greatness.”

Quavo’s second song dedicated to Takeoff arrives four months after he was shot outside a bowling alley in Houston. Takeoff began rapping with Quavo and Offset (his uncle and cousin, respectively) in 2008 under the name Polo Club. They eventually changed their moniker to Migos, and in 2016, they became arguably the biggest rap group in the world thanks to their Number One hit, “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.