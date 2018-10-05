See Quavo Perform Solo Tracks, Play Catchphrase With Billy Crystal, Gisele Bundchen on ‘Fallon’

Quavo performed a medley of tracks from the Migos rapper’s upcoming solo album Quavo Huncho on Thursday’s Tonight Show. The rapper delivered a pair of summer singles on the late-night show, opening with his “Lamb Talk” while sitting in the neon skeleton of a Lamborghini before four dancers arrived to assist in “Workin’ Me.”

During his visit, Quavo also took part in Jimmy Fallon’s usual festivities by participating in a game of Catchphrase alongside the host, Billy Crystal and Gisele Bündchen. Despite being unclear of the rules, Quavo told his teammate Fallon, “I’ve seen Offset do it so I’ve got it.”

The rapper and the late-night host ultimately won the Catchphrase showdown, with Quavo offering up clues like “He ride on a broom with glasses” (Harry Potter) and “He smokes a lot of weed … from the West Coast” (Snoop Dogg).

Following the Tonight Show appearance, Quavo announced that his Quavo Huncho, his first solo album, would arrive in one week on October 12th.