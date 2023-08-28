Quavo Hits the Gas Amidst the Trees in New ‘11.11’ Video

Quavo continues the rollout for his new album, Rocket Power, with another new music video, this time for his hard-hitting, emotionally raw track, “11.11.”

The video finds Quavo performing the song and driving an ATV through a thick forest, the simple premise accentuated with some glitchy visual effects. Like many songs on Rocket Power, “11.11” finds Quavo grieving his late bandmate and nephew Takeoff: “How I look tryna dance with the devil, got ice in my cross and my dad was a reverend,” he raps at one point. “I watched my brother Takeoff go to heaven, an angel, we celebrate eleven-eleven/Greatest group, I can count up some blessings.”

The “11.11” video marks the third visual from Rocket Power Quavo has shared, following clips for “Disciples” and “Hold Me.” The latter notably featured scenes from a memorial gathering in Atlanta, where Quavo and others — all wearing shirts emblazoned with Takeoff’s face — set off sky lanterns in the late musician’s honor.

Rocket Power features a pair of posthumous verses from Takeoff on the songs “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Begins.” In a recent interview, Quavo explained why he limited the inclusion of unreleased Takeoff verses on his own album, while noting there was a trove of posthumous material waiting to be shared.

“I want to keep his stuff very, very, very sacred right now,” he said, before claiming there might be as many as 1,000 unreleased Takeoff tracks floating around. “Something about Take’s verses right now is just like so ahead of his time. Every time, it’s like he just did it,” Quavo added.