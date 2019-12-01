 Watch Pussycat Dolls Reunite for First Performance in Nearly 10 Years - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Trailers of the Week: 'Three Christs' 'Onward,' 'Honey Boy' and More Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Pussycat Dolls Reunite for First Performance in Nearly 10 Years

Girl group performs hit medley, debuts “React” on The X Factor ahead of 2020 reunion tour

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Days after announcing their reunion, the Pussycat Dolls appeared onstage together for the first time in nearly a decade as the girl group performed on the finale of the U.K.’s The X Factor.

The quintet – Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt, all members of the Pussycat Dolls during their early ’00s heyday – performed a medley of hits like “Buttons,” “Don’t Cha” and “When I Grow Up” before debuting their new song “React.”

The Pussycat Dolls also recently announced their Unfinished Business reunion tour, which will begin in April 2020 with a string of U.K. shows.

The girl group last performed together in 2010, when Scherzinger departed to pursue a solo career, but a reunion has been “years in the making,” Roberts told the Associated Press.

“We’re stronger than ever,” Scherzinger added of the reunion. “It’s a great time in history for empowerment.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.