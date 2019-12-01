Watch Pussycat Dolls Reunite for First Performance in Nearly 10 Years

Days after announcing their reunion, the Pussycat Dolls appeared onstage together for the first time in nearly a decade as the girl group performed on the finale of the U.K.’s The X Factor.

The quintet – Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt, all members of the Pussycat Dolls during their early ’00s heyday – performed a medley of hits like “Buttons,” “Don’t Cha” and “When I Grow Up” before debuting their new song “React.”

The Pussycat Dolls also recently announced their Unfinished Business reunion tour, which will begin in April 2020 with a string of U.K. shows.

The girl group last performed together in 2010, when Scherzinger departed to pursue a solo career, but a reunion has been “years in the making,” Roberts told the Associated Press.

“We’re stronger than ever,” Scherzinger added of the reunion. “It’s a great time in history for empowerment.”