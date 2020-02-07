Thank God, The Pussycat Dolls Are Back

2005 is having a great year. My Chemical Romance are touring again. John Frusciante rejoined Red Hot Chili Peppers. Now, the Pussycat Dolls have reunited and are kicking off 2020 with new song “React.”

PCD first premiered “React” during a performance on The X Factor UK late last year during a medley of their past hits like “Don’t Cha” and “When I Grow Up.” Lead singer Nicole Scherzinger co-wrote the song about adding a little extra excitement to a relationship. In true PCD fashion, the catchy, bouncy pop tune is accompanied by a dance-heavy video full of gravity-defying choreography.

“Returning to the Dolls has been a complete 180 that has brought back all the good and elevated our work to another level,” Scherzinger said in a statement. “We are women who are on the other side of a lot life experiences – it has given us so much perspective and growth. And then being able to release our music independently at this moment in time feels incredibly empowering.”

The Pussycat Dolls got their start as a burlesque dance troupe formed by choreographer Robin Antin. Antin then teamed up with Interscope to form a recording group, led by Nicole Scherzinger and many of the original Dolls performers. As a vocal group, they released two albums and sold over 54 million records worldwide before breaking up in 2010.