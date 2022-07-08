 Pussy Riot Tease Upcoming Mixtape With New Single 'Plastic' - Rolling Stone
Pussy Riot Tease Upcoming Mixtape With New Single ‘Plastic’ Featuring ILoveMakonnen

Mixtape, out in August, was executive produced by Tove Lo

Pussy Riot will release their debut mixtape, Matriarchy Now, on Aug. 5 via Neon Gold Records. The Russian protest art collective previewed the release with a new single, “Plastic,” which features ILoveMakonnen.

The pop-laden song arrives alongside a music video directed by Haley Bowman that sees the musicians formed of literal plastic, evoking punk rock Barbie dolls.

The forthcoming mixtape features a collaboration with Tove Lo, who executive produced the project, as well as collaborations with Salem Ilese, Kito, Hudson Mohawke, Slayyyter, Big Freedia, and Phoebe Ryan.

“Plastic” follow Pussy Riot’s latest political action on June 9, when the collective hung a 45-foot “Matriarchy Now” banner from the third floor of the Texas State Capitol to protest the current attack on reproductive rights in the United States.

Pussy Riot — a loosely organized feminist collective of artists and activists — first came to prominence in 2012 when five members, including Alyokhina, staged a controversial guerilla performance of the group’s anti-Putin song “Punk Prayer: Mother of God Drive Putin Away” in Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior. Alyokhina, along with fellow Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich, were arrested and convicted of “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred.”

In May, group member Maria Alyokhina detailed how she successfully escaped Russia by disguising herself as a food courier. The activist had been arrested and jailed a whopping six times in the last year, primarily due to her involvement in anti-government protests, prompting her decision to flee.

Pussy Riot will perform live at Outside Lands Music + Arts Festival in San Francisco in August, followed by a show at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre. The group is also on the bill for Vancouver’s Rifflandia Festival and Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful Festival in September.

Matriarchy Now Track List:

1. Princess Charming — Pussy Riot & Salem Ilese
2. Punish — Pussy Riot
3. Plastic — Pussy Riot ft. ILoveMakonnen
4. Horny — Pussy Riot ft. Phoebe Ryan
5. Sugarmonny — Pussy Riot ft. mazie
6. Hatefuck — Pussy Riot ft. Slayyyter
7. Poof Bitch — Pussy Riot ft. Big Freedia

