Pussy Riot Plot North American Tour Benefiting Planned Parenthood

Russian punk collective Pussy Riot will embark on a North American tour next March, with a portion of ticket sales benefitting local Planned Parenthood affiliates around the country.

The run kicks off March 13th at 1720 LA in Los Angeles and includes stops in cities like Portland, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Houston before wrapping April 15th at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, Arizona. The band also has a May 19th date scheduled at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto.

Pussy Riot shared a short teaser to accompany the tour announcement. The clip boasts a mix of live footage and old news clips recounting the band’s famous 2012 “punk prayer” protest in Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior. The trailer also features a snippet of new music featuring a rock-drill bass line and keening guitar.

Pussy Riot will partner with PLUS1 throughout their North American tour to ensure that $1 from each ticket sold will go to local Planned Parenthood affiliates in each city they play. Ticket information is available on the collective’s website.

In September, Pussy Riot released a new song, “1937,” protesting local Moscow parliament elections and calling for the release of various political prisoners. In July, they shared “Black Snow,” which took on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s lax and destructive environmental policies.

Pussy Riot Tour Dates

March 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 LA

March 14 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

March 18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

March 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

March 20 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

March 24 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

March 26 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

March 27 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

March 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

March 31 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

April 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Hall at Avant Gardner

April 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

April 4 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

April 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

April 10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

April 11 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

April 12 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

April 14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

April 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

May 19 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre