Pussy Riot Spearhead NFT Sale to Help Raise Funds for Ukraine

“Our goal is to use what we’re good at, web3, to assist Ukrainians as they cope with the Russian invasion of their country,” punk activists say of UkraineDAO

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Nadya Tolokonnikova of 'Pussy Riot' performs at the Sotheby's Institute of Art, The Eli And Edythe Broad Stage and Claremont Graduate University Host Artists, Activism, Agency on February 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for ABA)SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Nadya Tolokonnikova of 'Pussy Riot' performs at the Sotheby's Institute of Art, The Eli And Edythe Broad Stage and Claremont Graduate University Host Artists, Activism, Agency on February 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for ABA)

Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot

Getty Images for ABA

Russian punk band/activists Pussy Riot have teamed with several cryptocurrency groups to mint an NFT that will be sold this weekend to raise funds for Ukrainian civilian groups.

UkraineDAO will launch Saturday at noon EST with the release of a 1/1 NFT of the Ukrainian flag, the sale of which will benefit Ukraine’s Come Back Alive, “one of the most effective and transparent Ukrainian charitable and volunteer initiatives.”

“Our goal is to use what we’re good at, web3, to assist Ukrainians as they cope with the Russian invasion of their country,” Pussy Riot tweeted of UkraineDAO. “We’ll be buying an NFT of the Ukrainian flag.”

In a statement, the group’s co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova added, “We purposefully avoided adding our own art to this release, in a way it’s our strong conceptual artistic statement. People can have different aesthetics, but it’s not about what color we prefer, it’s about uniting to save lives. The Ukrainian flag unites us.”

The NFT sale also allows for people to donate any amount of money to participate, with those people receiving a digital souvenir for their contribution.

The Defiant reports that within 12 hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, more than $400,000 in Bitcoin was donated to Come Back Alive, as the nation’s banking institutions were rocked by the invasion and the subsequent declaration of martial law.

“Crypto is borderless, permitless and it’s so much easier and faster than fiat,” Tolokonnikova told Bloomberg.

Check out the UkraineDAO site for more information on the NFT sale as well as to donate. UkraineDao was created in partnership with Trippy Labs and PleasrDAO; the latter is also the crypto group that secretly purchased the one-copy-only Wu-Tang Clan album previously owned by Martin Shkreli.

