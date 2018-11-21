Rolling Stone
A Brawl Broke Out at Pusha T’s Toronto Show, Then He Came Back to Perform ‘Infrared’

An altercation at a Pusha T concert in Drake’s hometown ended with three people in the hospital, and the performance of a Drake diss

Pusha T performs on October 14, 2018 in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 14: Rapper Pusha T performs onstage during 2018 AfroPunk Festival Atlanta: Carnival of Consciousness at 787 Windsor on October 14, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Six months later, the Pusha T and Drake beef is still simmering.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Pusha T’s performance at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall — a venue in Drake’s hometown — was interrupted after multiple people tried to rush the stage and reportedly throw beer and paint at the Virginia rapper. The stage crashers were quickly dispatched by Push’s security. After getting stomped in front of nearly 1,400 attendees, three people were transported to the hospital with small injuries, according to CBC.

After the commotion, the Daytona rapper returned to close out the show. The song he opted to perform was “Infrared,” the catalyst that turned his cold war with Drake into an out-and-out brawl, eventually leading to Push’s reveal that Graham had an unknown son on “The Story of Adidon.”

