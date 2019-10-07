 ‘Succession’ Super Fan Pusha T Remixing Theme Song – Rolling Stone
‘Succession’ Super Fan Pusha T is Remixing the Show’s Theme Song

In a genius partnership of two great brands, the rapper decided to tackle the iconic theme after binge-watching the first season

Succession

Peter Kramer/HBO, Ben Perry/Shutterstock

Pusha T loves the family business. Throughout Clipse’s 2002 debut, Lord Willin’, the Thornton brothers spun tales about the inner workings of the drug trade and their place within its lineage. Pusha’s brother No Malice eventually grew conflicted about the turmoil he enacted upon his friends and family and turned to Christianity, while Terrence only seemed to get more enamored by the life. From there, Pusha T’s stories of strategic manipulation grew and grew, along with his undying love for rapping about selling cocaine. So it’s not a total surprise when Pusha’s manager compares the Virginia rapper to Logan Roy (via Vulture), the cold, unflinching, patriarch of HBO’s Succession. The two fictional men (yes, I believe Pusha T the rapper is as much a fictional character as Logan Roy) run their respective empires (a drug trade here, a media conglomerate there) with a similar kind of ruthlessness.

In a logical moment of co-branding, rap’s reigning lyrical sociopath agreed to remix Succession‘s iconic theme song after binge-watching the first season. “The greed, the resentment, the idea anybody is basically disposable — that’s a gangsta movie type of quality,” Pusha told Vulture. “On Succession, it’s involving family, it’s like, Whoa! It’s a bit more shocking. And so that’s what made the writing process fun, because I could use all of the street, gangster rap nuances and qualities and energy and incorporate it into the theme of the music. It was really just a dope exercise, honestly.”

A snippet of Pusha’s remix is below; the full version is out on Friday. Now, all we need is a Succession cameo from Pusha as the menacing but lovable adopted half brother of Cousin Greg.

