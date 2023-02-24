fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Get Higher, Baby

‘Cocaine Bear’ Needed a Song. Obviously They Got Pusha T

The rapper has shared a new remix of Melle Mel's anti-drug classic "White Lines" to celebrate the film's release
pusha t cocaine bear white lines melle mel
Pusha T Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

If you’re the makers of a new motion picture called Cocaine Bear, there’s really only one person you can call to whip up a song for a final PR push: Pusha T, obviously. And you better believe the King of Coke Rap not only obliged but did so by remixing Melle Mel’s 1983 anti-drug classic, “White Lines (Don’t Do It).”

“White Lines (Cocaine Bear Remix)” has a bit of that classic Pusha T coke rap flavor, but it also finds him tapping into that equally classic Will Smith soundtrack thing where he just kind of raps the plot of the movie (e.g. “You heard the pilot lost the load/We call that dumb and dumber” and “The bear crawls up and under/Cocaine overload/The only fuel to his hunger”). The song, such as it is, clocks in at barely over a minute, making it more in line with Pusha’s recent anti-McDonald’s Arby’s jingles, but we swear we aren’t complaining. 

Trending

Cocaine Bear hits theaters today, Feb. 24. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the movie is extremely loosely based on the true story of a bear who was found dead after attempting to eat 75 pounds of 95-percent pure cocaine, which it had found in a duffel bag in the woods in Kentucky. The duffel bag and the coke appeared to be tied to a drug smuggler named Andrew Carter Thornton, who’d been found dead in a driveway in Knoxville, Tennessee, a few months earlier, wearing a parachute and carrying 77 pounds of cocaine.

Based on the Cocaine Bear trailers, the film will include some elements of the real story, though mostly, it seems like it’ll be about a coked-up bear terrorizing people in the woods. Hell yeah, baby. The cast includes Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Ray Liotta in one of his final film roles.  

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Richard Belzer, Extraordinarily Smart-Ass as a Comic and a TV Cop, Dies at 78

Liam Neeson Rejected James Bond Because of His Wife's Ultimatum: 'If You Play 007, We’re Not Getting Married'

Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Rainey Qualley Poses in a Mesmerizing Underwater Photoshoot for a Controversial Organization

Tech CEO, New York Times Reporter Paid $51 Million for Ryan Seacrest's LA Estate

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad