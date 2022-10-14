Pusha T Barrels Through ‘Just So You Remember’ on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Beneath a spotlight, Pusha T barreled through an impassioned performance of “Just So You Remember” on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The single, which appeared on his fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry, finds the rapper positioning himself as the star of his own show.

“Just so you remember who you dealing with/The number don’t change, I know who the chemist is/Brick by brick, we kept open dealerships/Mitch by mitch, we built up our villages,” Pusha T raps on the track.

“The title says it all,” he told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I never want people to ever forget who they dealin’ with.” Adamant about holding himself down on his own, he added: “Ain’t no guests! Those are all me! Rap-wise, I’m the star of my show, are you kiddin’ me?”

The song makes nods to the rapper expanding his focus beyond music, but this only pushes its core message further. “People have been watching me post [pictures] of my son for 20 months now and they see me calm,” he explained. “But naw, [the song] is about my mentality and mindset. I can tap back in whenever I’m ready and need to.”

It’s Almost Dry is predicted to be a leading contender in the rap categories at next year’s Grammy Awards, thanks to the force behind songs like “Just So You Remember.” Speaking for Rolling Stone’s third annual Grammy Preview issue, the 45-year-old rapper summarized the album, saying, “It tells the story of what I’ve been able to do in the rap game. The ability to bring worlds together, the ability to make an event of my music. The ability to give my fans the best possible, highest grade of rap music in its purest form.”