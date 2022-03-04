 Pusha T Links With Bape Founder Nigo for New Song 'Hear Me Clearly' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Is the Next Big Hit 15 Seconds Long?
Home Music Music News

Pusha T Links Up With DJ/Bape Founder Nigo for Menacing New Track ‘Hear Me Clearly’

Song will appear on Nigo’s upcoming album, which was executive-produced by Pharrell and features Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and more

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Pusha T has hopped on the latest track from Japanese producer/DJ/streetwear icon Nigo, “Hear Me Clearly.”

The track boasts a dusty drum groove and an unnerving loop of queasy bell-like synths that chime off-kilter over the occasional thrum of a bass synth. As always, Pusha’s bars speak for themselves: “Kilogram kick-starter push a brick harder/Left my elbow in the pot a la Vince Carter/Compared to two martyrs but I’m chasing moguls/Bosses meet for Hamachi in the back of Nobu.”

“Hear Me Clearly” will appear on Nigo’s upcoming album, I Know Nigo, set to arrive March 25 via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic. It follows previously released singles, “Want It Bad,” featuring Kid Cudi, and “Arya,” featuring A$AP Rocky. I Know Nigo will also feature guest appearances from Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Ferg, and Lil Uzi Vert, while Pharrell executive-produced the LP with Nigo.

Nigo is best known as the founder of the famed streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, and he currently serves as the creative director for Kenzo. But along with all his work in fashion, he’s pursued music over the years, serving as the DJ for the Japanese hip-hop outfit Teriyaki Boyz and launching the (B)ape Sounds record label. 

As for Pusha T, “Hear Me Clearly” arrives on the heels of his recent solo track, “Diet Coke,” which was produced by Kanye West and 88-Keys. The song is expected to appear on the rapper’s follow-up to his 2018 album, Daytona. 

In This Article: Pusha T

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.