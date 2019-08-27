Hear Pusha T’s New Kanye West-Produced Song ‘Sociopath’

Pusha T teams with frequent producer Kanye West on his minimal, droning new song “Sociopath.” Throughout the track, the GOOD Music rapper takes a laid-back approach — shouting out a woman’s exquisite taste and marveling over charcuterie boards — over echoing vocals, 808-styled cowbell and booming synth-bass.

“New jewelries/ New taste levels, shit, she be schooling me,” Pusha T raps. “I got a chick that’ll master your card/ Nice with the Visas, passports is art.” Kash Doll pops up with a brief guest spot in the second verse, countering all of Pusha’s lines.

Pusha T and West previously collaborated on the former’s three albums: 2018’s Daytona, 2015’s King Push — Darkest Before the Dawn: The Prelude and 2013’s My Name Is My Name. “Sociopath” follows Pusha’s Drake diss track “The Story of Adidon” and collaborations with Alt, J, Twin Shadow (“In Cold Blood”) and Rich the Kid (“Can’t Afford It”).

On Sunday, West hosted his latest Sunday Service in Dayton, Ohio ahead of Dave Chappelle’s benefit concert in the city honoring victims of the recent mass shooting.