Pusha T, Lauryn Hill Unite on Kanye West-Produced New Song ‘Coming Home’

Pusha T has released his latest track “Coming Home,” produced by Kanye West and Mike Dean and featuring a rare guest appearance by Ms. Lauryn Hill.

On the track, Pusha T speaks to black disenfranchisement and the struggle to achieve freedom: “I’m speakin’ to the soul of my black native bros/Who ain’t get to go to school like a J. Cole/Who ain’t have a silver spoon or a bankroll/Who weren’t taught the golden rule, but they made due.”

In conjunction with the release of “Coming Home,” Pusha T has partnered with Brittany K. Barnett’s Buried Alive Project and MiAngel Cody’s The Decarceration Collective to launch the Third Strike Coming Home Campaign, an initiative that aims to free people serving life imprisonment under the outdated 3 Strikes Drug Law. The Virginia rapper kicked off the campaign with a donation of $25,000.

Earlier this week, Pusha T released another West-produced song, “Sociopath,” a holdover from his 2018 LP Daytona. In April, he was featured on Anderson .Paak’s new album Ventura.

Last year Lauryn Hill embarked on a 20th anniversary tour for her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The last time she contributed her voice to new music was for the soundtrack to the 2015 documentary What Happened, Miss Simone?, but her songs have been sampled on numerous tracks in the past decade, include Drake’s mega-hit “Nice For What.”