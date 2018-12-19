×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Why 'Fortnite' Is Accused of Stealing Dance Moves Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

According to Pusha T, Kanye Is No Longer Wearing His MAGA Hat

Pusha T visited ‘The Daily Show’ to discuss the making of the Grammy-nominated ‘Daytona’ and arguments with Kanye West over the MAGA hat

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All

Comedy Central

Pusha T has been vocal about his disdain for the Trump presidency. In an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, the Grammy-nominated artist shared how Kanye West’s support of the President affected the creation of Daytona.

“He doesn’t anymore. He stopped. He stopped, though. He stopped,” Push exclaimed when Trevor brought up West’s love of the MAGA hat. “Can you imagine having those conversations while he’s trying to make my album? He basically has my life in his palm and I have to tell him that I hate something. We always have real conversations, though. Always. I think that’s why me and him connect so well and I think that’s why Daytona came out so well, because it’s a give and take. If I don’t like something, I say it and he tries to correct it, and so on and so forth.”

In a July interview with The Guardian, Pusha T explained how West’s 400 years of slavery “sounds like a choice” hampered the critical reception to Ye and also compared the MAGA hat to another cap worn by racists.

“People are a bit scared to embrace Ye now. Fine, whatever bro. That comes along with saying the controversial shit,” Push shared. “The Make America Great Again hat is this generation’s Ku Klux hood. When was America so great anyways? Name that time period?”

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad