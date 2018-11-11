Pusha T Blames Drake-Dissing Stage Visuals at Camp Flog Gnaw on ‘Corny’ Techs

Pusha T‘s performance at Tyler, the Creator’s 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Saturday stirred up some unexpected drama as, during the Daytona rapper’s set at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, the words “Fuck Drake” boldly appeared on the screen behind him, seemingly reigniting Pusha T and Drake’s beef.

Pusha T really want that Drake smoke pic.twitter.com/CVLMu3YUSf — Quake (@QuakeGW) November 11, 2018

However, Pusha T denied having anything to do with the diss. He addressed the visual stunt on Twitter Saturday night writing, “Corny ass tech dude fucking with my screens at @CampFlogGnaw. I speak for myself and all of you know how I make my statements!! Dissing anybody on screen isn’t part of my show.” Despite the unexpected visuals, Pusha T thanked Tyler, The Creator for having him perform at the festival.

During the summer, Pusha T and Drake’s beef got heated when the former Clipse member released diss track “The Story of Adidon,” which clapped back at Drizzy’s diss track “Duppy Freestyle,” referencing Drake’s Adidon shoe line and accused him of having a secret son he allegedly had with a porn star. The artwork for “The Story of Adidon” even featured an image of Drake in blackface. On the Scorpion track “March 14th,” Drake revealed that he does in fact have a son named Adonis. Drake has yet to comment on Pusha T’s background visuals at Camp Flog Gnaw.

On Saturday, Pusha T performed alongside artists including A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Mike G and SZA. Today’s lineup for Camp Flog Gnaw features sets by Jaden Smith, Lauryn Hill, Flatbush Zombies, Brockhampton, Tierra Whack, Earl Sweatshirt, Post Malone, Kids See Ghosts and more.