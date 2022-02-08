Pusha T Is Ready for a ‘Snow Fight’ on ‘Diet Coke’ Song

Pusha T has released new single “Diet Coke.” Produced by Kanye West and 88-Keys with West cowriting, the song is expected to appear on the rapper’s follow-up album to 2018’s Daytona.

On the track, Pusha T playfully alludes to the coke you find on the streets, rather than the soft drink. “Imaginary players they may coach right/Master recipes under stove lights,” Pusha T raps. “The number on his jersey is the quote price/You ordered Diet Coke, that’s a joke, right/Everybody get it off the boat, right/But only I can really have a snow fight.”

“The album of the motherfucking year is coming,” the rapper said in an interview with Complex last month. “A Pusha album takes a long time. It takes a long time to put this shit together, but when it comes together, ain’t nothing fucking with it. We stamping that on everything. I don’t care what they say, how they act. I don’t care how viral they go, none of that. Nothing is fucking with it. I’m on some one thousand percent rap superhero shit, man.”

Veteran music business executive Steven Victor told Complex that Pusha T’s LP is coming “sooner than you think,” and added that they were “putting the finishing touches on Pusha’s album.” Victor also shared a black-and-white teaser of what looks to be the video for the song, which features West and is schedule to debut at noon EST on Tuesday.

The rapper was recently seen in the studio with West, who has been working on his upcoming Donda 2 album. Pusha T also features on Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album, Faith, which arrived in July, where he collaborated with West on “Tell the Vision” and teamed up with Travi & Beam for “Top Shotta.”