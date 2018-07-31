Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Watch Pop Prodigy Grace VanderWaal Parody 'Wonderwall' on 'Corden' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Pusha-T Cancels Nine U.S. Concerts

Rapper has yet to explain called-off shows

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pusha TGovernors Ball Music Festival - Day 2, New York, USA - 02 Jun 2018

Pusha T performs at Governors Ball in New York.

RMV/REX Shutterstock

Pusha-T has canceled nine shows on the upcoming tour in support of his new album, Daytona, Complex reports.

The axed dates include stops in St. Louis, Missouri, Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio, as well as San Antonio and Dallas, Texas. The rapper has yet to explain the cancellations, and it’s unclear whether these concerts will be rescheduled.

The rest of Pusha-T’s Daytona trek will proceed as expected. The tour launches July 31st at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado and wraps October 13th at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland, California. Valee and Sheck Wes — both G.O.O.D. Music signees — will serve as support on select dates. In December, Pusha-T will embark on a European tour.

Pusha-T released Daytona in May. The album marked the rapper’s solo effort since 2015’s King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude, and it was the first of five records Kanye West produced in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and rolled out in consecutive weeks across this May and June.

Pusha-T Tour Dates

July 31 Denver, CO @ Red Rocks
August 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave
August 3 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
August 4 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland
August 6 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
August 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
August 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
August 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
August 10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
August 12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
August 14 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
August 15 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
August 20 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
August 22 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach
August 23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
August 25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
August 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
August 28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Press Room
August 31 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
September 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
October 13 – Oakland, CA @ Middle Harbor Shoreline Park

In This Article: Pusha T

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad