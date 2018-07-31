Pusha-T Cancels Nine U.S. Concerts

Pusha-T has canceled nine shows on the upcoming tour in support of his new album, Daytona, Complex reports.
The axed dates include stops in St. Louis, Missouri, Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio, as well as San Antonio and Dallas, Texas. The rapper has yet to explain the cancellations, and it’s unclear whether these concerts will be rescheduled.
The rest of Pusha-T’s Daytona trek will proceed as expected. The tour launches July 31st at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado and wraps October 13th at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland, California. Valee and Sheck Wes — both G.O.O.D. Music signees — will serve as support on select dates. In December, Pusha-T will embark on a European tour.
Pusha-T released Daytona in May. The album marked the rapper’s solo effort since 2015’s King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude, and it was the first of five records Kanye West produced in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and rolled out in consecutive weeks across this May and June.
Pusha-T Tour Dates
July 31 Denver, CO @ Red Rocks
August 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave
August 3 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
August 4 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland
August 6 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
August 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
August 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
August 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
August 10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
August 12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
August 14 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
August 15 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
August 20 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
August 22 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach
August 23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
August 25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
August 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
August 28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Press Room
August 31 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
September 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
October 13 – Oakland, CA @ Middle Harbor Shoreline Park
