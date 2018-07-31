Pusha-T Cancels Nine U.S. Concerts

Pusha-T has canceled nine shows on the upcoming tour in support of his new album, Daytona, Complex reports.

The axed dates include stops in St. Louis, Missouri, Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio, as well as San Antonio and Dallas, Texas. The rapper has yet to explain the cancellations, and it’s unclear whether these concerts will be rescheduled.

The rest of Pusha-T’s Daytona trek will proceed as expected. The tour launches July 31st at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado and wraps October 13th at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland, California. Valee and Sheck Wes — both G.O.O.D. Music signees — will serve as support on select dates. In December, Pusha-T will embark on a European tour.

Pusha-T released Daytona in May. The album marked the rapper’s solo effort since 2015’s King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude, and it was the first of five records Kanye West produced in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and rolled out in consecutive weeks across this May and June.

Pusha-T Tour Dates

July 31 Denver, CO @ Red Rocks

August 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave

August 3 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

August 4 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland

August 6 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

August 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

August 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

August 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

August 10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

August 12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

August 14 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

August 15 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

August 20 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

August 22 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach

August 23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

August 25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

August 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

August 28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Press Room

August 31 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

September 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

October 13 – Oakland, CA @ Middle Harbor Shoreline Park