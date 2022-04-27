 Pusha T Warns Not to 'Call My Bluff ' in New Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Republicans Are Panicking Over the Prospect of Biden Forgiving Student Debt
Home Music Music News

Pusha T Warns Not to ‘Call My Bluff ‘ in New Video

Single appears on rapper’s new LP It’s Almost Dry

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Pusha T may offer a helpful toll-free number in “Call My Bluff,” but the song and video’s storyline convey a more sinister look at what can happen to those that might cross the line. The single appears on It’s Almost Dry, which arrived last week.

The Omar Jones & Onda-directed visual opens on a dark highway, as a car approaches their target: a tied-up, bloodied man attempting to crawl away before he is captured. The foreboding, woozy production coupled with Pusha’s sing-song delivery on the nightmarish lullaby opening provides an added element of menace to the cautionary tale.

“Callin’ my bluff, gon answer, ‘Hello’/Service with a smile when I hand out halos,” he raps. “Shot clock shooters when I point ’em, they go/Now everybody askin’, ‘What happened?’ They know.”

The jarring footage, which includes Pusha T eating a bloody steak in a plastic-draped crime scene area, is contrasted with him enjoying a lavish dinner party.

The single follows previously released tracks, “Neck and Wrist,” featuring Jay-Z and produced by Pharrell; “Diet Coke,” produced by West and 88-Keys; and “Hear Me Clearly,” another Pharrell-produced song.

During Juneteenth weekend (June 17-19), Pusha T will perform at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival in Washington D.C. The rapper will also embark on a North American tour in support of It’s Almost Dry next month, with the trek kicking off May 29 in Seattle and wrapping June 23 in Philadelphia.

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Pusha T, video announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.