Pusha T Warns Not to ‘Call My Bluff ‘ in New Video

Pusha T may offer a helpful toll-free number in “Call My Bluff,” but the song and video’s storyline convey a more sinister look at what can happen to those that might cross the line. The single appears on It’s Almost Dry, which arrived last week.

The Omar Jones & Onda-directed visual opens on a dark highway, as a car approaches their target: a tied-up, bloodied man attempting to crawl away before he is captured. The foreboding, woozy production coupled with Pusha’s sing-song delivery on the nightmarish lullaby opening provides an added element of menace to the cautionary tale.

“Callin’ my bluff, gon answer, ‘Hello’/Service with a smile when I hand out halos,” he raps. “Shot clock shooters when I point ’em, they go/Now everybody askin’, ‘What happened?’ They know.”

The jarring footage, which includes Pusha T eating a bloody steak in a plastic-draped crime scene area, is contrasted with him enjoying a lavish dinner party.

The single follows previously released tracks, “Neck and Wrist,” featuring Jay-Z and produced by Pharrell; “Diet Coke,” produced by West and 88-Keys; and “Hear Me Clearly,” another Pharrell-produced song.

During Juneteenth weekend (June 17-19), Pusha T will perform at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival in Washington D.C. The rapper will also embark on a North American tour in support of It’s Almost Dry next month, with the trek kicking off May 29 in Seattle and wrapping June 23 in Philadelphia.