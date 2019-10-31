Pup Put Halloween Spin on Self-Care Routine in Hilarious ‘See You at Your Funeral’ Video

Toronto punk outfit Pup tackle self-care with a mix of sitcom slapstick and Halloween spirit in the new video for “See You at Your Funeral.”

Directed by Joe Stakun, the clip is centered around a low-budget TV show about a wacky family of monsters called Growing Up Ghouls. In the episode — titled “Self Care: A Horror Story” — Jacko O’Ghoul finds himself down in the dumps, prompting Dr. Acula O’Ghoul, Uncle Ricky O’Ghoul and Chop the Dog to give him a regimen of activities and mantras to help him feel better. And while their advice is salient, Jacko’s attempts to follow through typically go haywire.

Over the upbeat pop-punk of “See You at Your Funeral,” Jacko makes a mess out of a brain-and-veggie smoothie while trying to eat better, struggles to fall asleep on a bed of nails when told to get more rest and accidentally turns a face mask into a chemical peel when told to take time to relax. Yet, somehow by the end of the clip, Jacko has attained a new kind of zen, walking on coals and flexing his new muscles as he gets a celebratory spritz from Uncle Ricky.

“See You at Your Funeral” appears on Pup’s most recent album, Morbid Stuff, which was released in April. Pup have spent much of the year touring in support of the album, and are set to embark on a European run this November. They’ll launch a new North American leg, February 20th in Peterborough, Ontario.