Watch Pup Envision Their Future Selves in New ‘Kids’ Video

Toronto punk band Pup envision their future selves in their new video for “Kids.” The song will appear on their forthcoming album, Morbid Stuff, which is available for pre-order and will be released on April 5th via Little Dipper/Rise Records.

The Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux-directed visual is set in the year 2059, the band has broken up and frontman Stefan Babcock has gone missing. Bassist Nestor Chumak manages a pizza joint and is a dad at odds with his VR-obsessed daughter, drummer Zack Mykula is busking in the streets and guitarist Steve Sladkowski is touting his fashion line “Sladklothing” and has apparently remained ageless due to his head being encased in a box. They reunite to seek out the lost Babcock after news breaks that he has been found alive, “stinky and disheveled.”

“Our goal was to sorta set viewers up for this happy feel-good ending, and then at the last minute, crush them with darkness,” Babcock explained in a statement about the bleak video. “Just like life in the present, most things in the future will probably turn out shit, or, if we’re really lucky, fine at best.”

Pup embark on a North American and European tour in support of Morbid Stuff beginning on March 26th at the Commonwealth in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Following their Canadian and European dates, they head stateside on April 25th to perform at Royale in Boston, Massachusetts. The tour culminates at Constellation Room in Santa Ana, California on July 3rd.