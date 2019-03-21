×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Aparna Nancherla Tackles Social Media Anxiety in Hilarious 'Colbert' Set Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Pup Rip Through ‘Kids’ During Late-Night Debut on ‘Seth Meyers’

Track will appear on Toronto punks’ upcoming album, Morbid Stuff

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Toronto punks Pup made their late night television debut with a blistering rendition of “Kids” on Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday.

The performance found frontman Stefan Babcock alternating between a conversational sneer and a full-throated wail as he unspooled the song’s lyrics about finding that one person that makes the misery of life just a bit more bearable. Coming out of the song’s breakdown, Babcock slipped in the song’s clever Monty Python reference over prickly guitars, singing, “It’s alright it’s just a flesh wound/You said you’d never saw it coming/I’m pretty happy lying here with you/It’s pretty good to feel something.”

“Kids” will appear on Pup’s forthcoming album, Morbid Stuff, which arrives April 5th via Little Dipper/Rise Records. Following dates in Canada and Europe this March and early April, Pup will kick off a massive North American tour in support of Morbid Stuff April 25th in Boston, Massachusetts.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad