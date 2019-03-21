Watch Pup Rip Through ‘Kids’ During Late-Night Debut on ‘Seth Meyers’

Toronto punks Pup made their late night television debut with a blistering rendition of “Kids” on Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday.

The performance found frontman Stefan Babcock alternating between a conversational sneer and a full-throated wail as he unspooled the song’s lyrics about finding that one person that makes the misery of life just a bit more bearable. Coming out of the song’s breakdown, Babcock slipped in the song’s clever Monty Python reference over prickly guitars, singing, “It’s alright it’s just a flesh wound/You said you’d never saw it coming/I’m pretty happy lying here with you/It’s pretty good to feel something.”

“Kids” will appear on Pup’s forthcoming album, Morbid Stuff, which arrives April 5th via Little Dipper/Rise Records. Following dates in Canada and Europe this March and early April, Pup will kick off a massive North American tour in support of Morbid Stuff April 25th in Boston, Massachusetts.