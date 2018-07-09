Public Image Ltd Plot 40th Anniversary North American Tour

John Lydon‘s Public Limited Ltd. will mark its 40th anniversary with a North American fall tour launching October 9th in New Orleans, Louisiana and concluding November 6th in Mexico City, Mexico. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 13th at 10 a.m. local time.

The 18-date trek follows a busy streak for the band including a series of concerts in the U.K., Europe and Japan, plus the release of documentary, The Public Image Is Rotten. The doc premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and at the Raindance Festival in London, England.

The film will make its North American theatrical premiere on Friday, September 14th at New York City’s Metrograph, with additional screenings will follow in October and November to coincide with the tour. The post-punk band will also issue a career-spanning box set of the same name on July 20th.

Lydon, the group’s singer-songwriter, revived Public Image Ltd. in 2009 for a world tour after a 17-year hiatus. They have subsequently issued two albums, 2012’s This Is PiL and 2015’s What the World Needs Now…

Public Image Ltd. Tour

October 9 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

October 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

October 12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

October 13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

October 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

October 18 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

October 19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

October 21 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

October 22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October 24 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

October 25 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

October 28 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

October 29 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

October 31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

November 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

November 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

November 6 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre