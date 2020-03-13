The Psychedelic Furs Drop Stark New Single, ‘You’ll Be Mine’

The Psychedelic Furs have dropped a stark new song, “You’ll Be Mine.” The track is the second single from the band’s upcoming LP Made of Rain, their first album in 29 years.

“You’ll Be Mine” opens with the chaotic strumming of an electric guitar, as the piano enters with Richard Butler’s vocals: “Don’t be surprised when every second has its place/Don’t be surprised at all.”

Made of Rain drops on May 1st via Cooking Vinyl. It’s currently available for preorder, including a double gatefold LP pressed on splattered vinyl with a signed print from the band.

In addition to the previously announced debut show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 14th, the band will embark on a string of U.S. tour dates this spring. They’ll kick off in Key West, Florida, on April 13th, making several stops in the sunny state before landing in New Orleans on April 21st. The leg will wrap up in Santa Cruz, California, on May 7th before the band heads overseas.

Psychedelic Furs Tour Dates

April 13 – Key West, FL @ Key West Theater

April 14 – FT. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

April 15 – Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

April 17 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

April 18 – Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre

April 19 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 21 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

April 22 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

April 24 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

April 25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

April 26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

April 28 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

April 30 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Showroom at Talking Stick Resort

May 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Cruel World Festival

May 6 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre

May 7 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

May 14 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall