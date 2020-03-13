The Psychedelic Furs Drop Stark New Single, ‘You’ll Be Mine’

The Psychedelic Furs have dropped a stark new song, “You’ll Be Mine.” The track is the second single from the band’s upcoming LP Made of Rain, their first album in 29 years.
“You’ll Be Mine” opens with the chaotic strumming of an electric guitar, as the piano enters with Richard Butler’s vocals: “Don’t be surprised when every second has its place/Don’t be surprised at all.”
Made of Rain drops on May 1st via Cooking Vinyl. It’s currently available for preorder, including a double gatefold LP pressed on splattered vinyl with a signed print from the band.
In addition to the previously announced debut show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 14th, the band will embark on a string of U.S. tour dates this spring. They’ll kick off in Key West, Florida, on April 13th, making several stops in the sunny state before landing in New Orleans on April 21st. The leg will wrap up in Santa Cruz, California, on May 7th before the band heads overseas.
Psychedelic Furs Tour Dates
April 13 – Key West, FL @ Key West Theater
April 14 – FT. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
April 15 – Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
April 17 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando
April 18 – Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre
April 19 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
April 21 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
April 22 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
April 24 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
April 25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
April 26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
April 28 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
April 30 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Showroom at Talking Stick Resort
May 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Cruel World Festival
May 6 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre
May 7 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
May 14 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall