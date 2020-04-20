The Psychedelic Furs Unveil Dark New Track, ‘No-One’

The Psychedelic Furs dropped a scorching new single Monday — “No-One,” off of their upcoming LP, Made of Rain, out July 31st on Cooking Vinyl.

“Who’s gonna wear your crown, no one/The queens of the underground or no one,” frontman Richard Butler sings against a crunchy guitar riff. “The sirens will never sing/Just silence in everything.”

“No-One” follows the lead single, “Don’t Believe,” and “You’ll Be Mine.” Made of Rain marks the New Wave band’s first new album in 29 years, after 1991’s World Outside. The LP was originally scheduled to be released on May 1st, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the current situation we are all facing around the world, and because of the logistical issues it has presented us with, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the release of Made of Rain to July 31st,” the group said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve put out a new album, and we want to make sure that we can make it available to everyone. A bit of a delay will allow us to do that.”

The Furs have postponed their tour in support of the album, a trek that was set to kick off on April 13th in Key West, Florida, and conclude on May 7th in Santa Cruz, California. So far, they’ve rescheduled only their Royal Albert Hall show in London, now slated for April 27th, 2021.