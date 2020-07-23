Watch the Psychedelic Furs’ Eerie Video for ‘Come All Ye Faithful’

At the end of the month, the Psychedelic Furs will release Made of Rain, their first new album in nearly three decades. On Thursday, they released a video for “Come All Ye Faithful,” the latest offering from the LP.

Directed by Imogen Harrison, the black-and-white video features a woman in a long, silk dress, walking barefoot through the woods. She walks over railroad tracks, runs through fields and ends up on the shore of a beach. “Come all ye playboys, you saints and sinners,” frontman Richard Butler sings. “And watch it rain on, and watch it rain on me.”

“‘Come All Ye Faithful’ is a bit about looking for redemption in faith and riches, questioning if either are of any true value and whether redemption is ultimately necessary at all,” Butler tells Rolling Stone.

Made of Rain is out July 31st via Cooking Vinyl. “Come All Ye Faithful” is the album’s third single, following “Don’t Believe,” “You’ll Be Mine” and “No-One.“ You can preorder it here.

The Furs were scheduled to kick off a tour last spring in support of the record, but the trek was postponed due to the pandemic. In April 2021, the band will perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall.