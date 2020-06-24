The Psychedelic Furs Get Darker on ‘Come All Ye Faithful’

The Psychedelic Furs dropped a haunting new track “Come All Ye Faithful,” the latest single from their upcoming LP Made of Rain, out July 31st via Cooking Vinyl.

Accompanied by a video that features the song’s lyrics and the Made of Rain vinyl over a purple hue, Richard Butler sings over crunching guitar and horns. “When I said I loved you well I lied,” he seethes. “I never really loved you I was laughing at you all the time/When I said I needed you I lied/I never needed anyone I laughed until I cried.”

“Come All Ye Faithful you holy rollers/And shine a light on, and shine a light on me,” he beckons later in the track, following an atmospheric interlude that features clips of the band performing. “Come All Ye playboys you druggy mothers/And shine a light on me.”

Made of Rain marks the New Wave band’s first LP in nearly three decades, after 1991’s World Outside. “Come All Ye Faithful” is the fourth single released off the record, following “Don’t Believe,” “You’ll Be Mine” and “No-One.“

Made of Rain is currently available for preorder in several different formats, from splattered vinyl to a signed test pressing and cassette.