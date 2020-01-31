 Psychedelic Furs Announce First New LP Since 1991, 'Made of Rain' - Rolling Stone
Psychedelic Furs Announce First New Album Since 1991, ‘Made of Rain’

New Wave band shares lead single “Don’t Believe”

Angie Martoccio

The Psychedelic Furs have announced their first new album in 29 years. Titled Made of Rain, the record will be released on May 1st via Cooking Vinyl.

The New Wave band also dropped the album’s lead single, “Don’t Believe.” “Life is short and God is gold/And promises are bought and sold,” Richard Butler sings over blaring guitar, “And everything I never said/Comes crashing on my tiny head.”

The Furs will perform Made of Rain in its entirety — as well as hits that include “Love My Way” and “Pretty in Pink” — at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 14th. North American tour dates will be announced in the coming months.

Made of Rain follows 1991’s World Outside, the last record before the band went on hiatus until 2001. They’ve toured extensively across the last two decades since then, gaining attention with the inclusion of “The Ghost in You” in the second season of Stranger Things and “Love My Way” in Call Me By Your Name.

Made of Rain Tracklist

1. The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll
2. Don’t Believe
3. You’ll Be Mine
4. Wrong Train
5. This’ll Never Be Like Love
6. Ash Wednesday
7. Come All Ye Faithful
8. No-One
9. Tiny Hands
10. Hide the Medicine
11. Turn Your Back on Me
12. Stars

