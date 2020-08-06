Protoje Recruits Popcaan for ‘Like Royalty’ Video

Jamaican singer Protoje has dropped his new single “Like Royalty,” a collaboration with Popcaan that features on the Grammy-nominated reggae star’s upcoming album In Search of Lost Time.

“This song is one of the realest pieces of music I’ve ever written,” Proteje told Rolling Stone of the track, which was inspired by his experience at Music’s Biggest Night in 2018. “I got to bring my friend and my family to the Grammys. They were the ones who really took care of me when I came to Kingston, trying to make it in music — it meant a lot to see them sitting there beside me.”

Popcaan added of “Like Royalty,” “It’s just another positive move for the culture, we have to continue pushing for unity in the reggae and dancehall industry and keep spreading it worldwide.”

Proteje’s In Search of Lost Time, due out August 28th, marks his first album since inking a new deal with RCA in April; as part of the agreement, the label would also back Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation imprint, a rare show of support from an American label to a Jamaican artist. The “Like Royalty” video features appearances by In.Digg.Nation artists Sevana and Lila Ike.

“I still get to run my own label, have a certain level of creative control, but have support from a major,” Protoje said at the time. “This was always something I’ve wanted to do.”

The Proust-inspired In Search of Lost Time, the follow-up to 2018’s Best Reggae Album Grammy-nominated A Matter of Time, “takes a deep look at his personal and professional evolution as a man, a father and an artist,” RCA said of the LP, which like the titular literary classic finds the singer recalling things of remembrance past.

The album, available to preorder now ahead of its August 28th release, also features guests like Wiz Khalifa, Koffee and Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation cohorts.

In Search of Lost Time Tracklist