Reggae Stars Protoje, Agent Sasco, Lila Ike Team for ‘Not Another Word’ Video

Reggae star Protoje has teamed with Agent Sasco and Lila Iké to tackle the turmoil that often disrupts everyday life in the video for their new song, “Not Another Word.”

The track address the way a variety of issues, from everyday violence to the effects of climate change, often go ignored, leading to more struggles down the road. The clip deftly captures this notion, alternating between shots of Protoje, Agent Sasco and Iké driving around Kingston in a truck outfitted with massive speakers, and birds-eye view shots of fights and shootings.

“When I met with the video director Ruption to discuss treatment ideas, he really understood the vision,” Protoje said of the clip in a statement. “It was important to me that we touched on everyday scenes that aren’t uncommon to see when we take a look at happenings in Jamaica. I wanted the video to be grounded in our everyday reality. Ruption came up with the idea to capture a lot of the scenes using a ‘God’s Eye’ point of view. It was vibe.”

Protoje released his most recent album, A Matter of Time, last year, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album. He’s set to embark on a North American tour June 13th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.