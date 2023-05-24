fbpixel
Courts and Crime

Prosecutors Seek Harsher Sentence for Tory Lanez After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Conviction

New filing pinpoints aggravating factors, like rapper's "high level of callousness," that could allow judge to sentence Lanez to up to 22 years in prison
Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Prosecutors are seeking a harsher prison term against rapper Tory Lanez after he was convicted on three counts related to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez — legal name Daystar Peterson — will be sentenced by a judge on June 13, where he is facing a maximum of 22 years and eight months behind bars. However, due to a new California law, the rapper’s sentence would, by default, come in “the middle term” unless proven there were “circumstances in aggravation” in regards to the shooting.

In a new filing to the court Tuesday, prosecutors laid down what they believe are three aggravating factors that would allow for the judge to give Peterson a more severe sentence, writing that “Defendant’s actions also demonstrated a high level of callousness,” Legal Affairs and Trials With Meghann Cuniff reported.

The other factors included Peterson’s use of a semi-automatic handgun and Megan Thee Stallion’s vulnerability at the time of the shooting.

“As victim began to walk away from Defendant wearing only a bikini and no shoes, Defendant mocked Victim with ‘Dance Bitch’ as [he] opened fire in her direction. With no justifiable reason, Defendant fired not just one but up to five rounds in the direction of Victim in the middle of a residential neighborhood,” prosecutors wrote in the filing.

“The brazenness of Defendant’s conduct is alarming but the conscious disregard for the well-being and safety of all those around him signifies a high degree of indifference for human life.”

Prosecutors did not recommend a specific number of years for the prison sentence; that number will come in a filing set for a week before the June 13 sentencing.

Peterson has remained behind bars since Dec. 2022 after he was found guilty of three charges: First-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle – unregistered. Earlier this month, Judge David Herriford — who the defense argued should have been disqualified from the case — denied the rapper’s request for a new trial.

