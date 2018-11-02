See Prophets of Rage’s ‘The Ballot or the Bullet’ Video Featuring New Songs

Prophets of Rage have unveiled a new video that teases three new songs. Dubbed “The Ballot or the Bullet,” it’s titled after words from Malcolm X’s 1964 speech on black voting rights and features new material mashed up with their recently unveiled single, “Heart Afire.”

The powerful clip features a montage of images and scenes that reinforce the importance of voting and voting rights. Footage from Malcolm X’s famous speech, NRA protests, ICE raids, and imagery from the civil rights movement pepper the video.

At the end of the clip, the supergroup – comprising Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk alongside Public Enemy’s Chuck D and DJ Lord, and Cypress Hill’s B-Real – include a link encouraging people to check their state’s current voter ID laws.

“There are people trying to keep many of us from being able to vote. Don’t squander the rights we’ve fought so hard to get,” Prophets of Rage state in the video. “Agitate, organize, resist & rebel before, during & after election day. In the words of Malcolm X, ‘It’s got to be the ballot or the bullet.”

The new material is the first they’ve unveiled since “Heart Afire,” which they released over the summer and follows the release of their 2017 self-titled debut. Prophets of Rage’s Commerford and Wilk told Kaaos TV that they’ve finished recording their 13-track sophomore set, though a release date has not yet been announced.