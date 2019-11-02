Prophets of Rage Rappers Acknowledge Rage Against the Machine Reunion

Following the news of Rage Against the Machine’s impending reunion, Prophets of Rage rappers Chuck D and B-Real turned to social media to acknowledge Rage’s return and reflect on their time in the offshoot supergroup.

Chuck D tweeted of his Prophets of Rage tenure, “It was about doing something greater than self. 2020 keeping [Zack De La Rocha] spot warm for @RATM & powering a statement for 1000 days was a honorable truth mission in the hours of chaos from the jump… And so the bands rock on…”

“I want to say thank you to the fans that supported @prophetsofrage for the time we’ve been rocking together It’s been an honor to rock stages and people of all ages with these guys,” B-Real wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been a great time and great memories in a short time. Rockin along side of Chuck and Tom has been amazing to say the least. It was fun while it lasted and I hope we left a big impression and that the music has been a source of inspiration for those that needed it. That was the purpose we got together. So I say to y’all stay informed, stay engaged and fight the good fight.”

News of the Rage Against the Machine reunion emerged Friday after five tour dates – including a pair of headlining Coachella concerts – appeared on a since-verified Rage Against the Machine Instagram account. A source close to the band confirmed to Rolling Stone that the Instagram post was “accurate.” No members of Rage Against the Machine have commented on the reunion as of press time.

In addition to the two Coachella gigs in April, Rage Against the Machine stated they would play gigs at as-yet-unannounced venues in El Paso, Texas on March 26th, Las Cruces, New Mexico on March 28th and Phoenix, Arizona on March 30th.