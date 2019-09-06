Prophets of Rage Tackle Mass Shooting Epidemic in ‘Pop Goes the Weapon’ Video

Prophets of Rage provide a harrowing look at the mass shooting epidemic in America in the supergroup’s new video for “Pop Goes the Weapon.”

The video catalogs every incident of gun violence in America in 2019 thus far, beginning January 1st in Tallahassee through the September 2nd shooting in Alabama where a 14-year-old boy murdered his family.

“Guns are both the subject of religious worship AND huge profits in the United States,” Tom Morello said in a statement. “Combined with emboldened white nationalism the recent epidemic of massacres is little surprise. ‘Pop Goes The Weapon’ channels our ‘thoughts & prayers’ through Marshall stacks & microphones.”

For two-and-a-half minutes, each incident scrolls down the screen like end credits, with some accompanied by the newspaper headline describing the shooting and juxtaposed by images of assault rifles in use. At video’s end, following the song’s conclusion, the victims’ names scroll on a silent black screen.

“See I’m numb just lookin’ / For a reason for my finger / To be squeezing on the trigger / Through another killin’ season,” Chuck D and B-Real trade lines on the track. “One gun two gun three guns four / So many guns keep on runnin’ out the store.”

B-Real added in a statement, “‘Pop Goes The Weapon’ reflects the ongoing gun violence happening in America.”

“Pop Goes the Weapon” marks Prophets of Rage’s second new track of 2019, following “Made With Hate.”