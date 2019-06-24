×
Hear Prophets of Rage’s Fiery New Song ‘Made With Hate’

Supergroup warns of encroaching fascism in first new music of 2019

Prophets of Rage – the supergroup boasting members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Cypress Hill’s B-Real – warn of encroaching fascism in the band’s surprise new song “Made With Hate.”

A portion of “Made With Hate” originally appeared within “The Ballot or the Bullet,” a medley released in November 2018 that contained snippets of three unreleased tracks, the middle of which has now been released in full.

“Hear the cameras click / And the shots go boom / Money talks, God walks out the room / See now the news / A million clicks consume / That fake-ass bullshit, y’all assume,” Chuck D proclaims on the fiery track.

The rapper later warns at song’s end, “This is not a drill, this is fascism, it is here, poised as a government takeover threat. Your region of the world, it is not alarmist to say these things. It is simple truth.”

Prophets of Rage released their self-titled debut LP in 2017 and followed that up in July 2018 with the one-off single “Heart Afire.” The supergroup will spend the summer embarked on a European tour.

